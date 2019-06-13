Kansas City Royals
Alex Gordon not in starting lineup for Royals-Tigers game in Omaha
Royals manager Ned Yost on veteran KC outfielder Alex Gordon
The first surprise of the Royals’ trip to Omaha is the lineup.
Alex Gordon, a native of nearby Lincoln, Nebraska, is absent from the starting lineup Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.
The two teams are playing at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha as a precursor to the College World Series, which starts here Saturday.
Royals manager Ned Yost said he’s trying to stay away from using Gordon, who was hit by a pitch in Wednesday’s game and said he lost some strength in the spot in his back, along his right shoulder.
“Being back in Nebraska, you wanna be back for your fans and where you grew up, so that’s unfortunate,” Gordon said. “If it was during the season, anywhere else, I wouldn’t have played just because of how my shoulder feels right now. I really wanted to play tonight, but I think it was the smart decision on our part to just sit out tonight.”
