Royals announce signings of early draft picks, but no Bobby Witt Jr (yet)

The Royals quickly locked in several members of last week’s draft class.

But not yet their top pick.

Through its player development page, the Royals announced a bundle of signings Monday, though none of them include No. 2 overall selection Bobby Witt Jr, a Texas high school shortstop. Over the weekend, Witt led Colleyville Heritage to its first ever Texas Class 5A state championship.

The deadline to sign draft picks is August 15.

The Royals went college-heavy with their selections in last week’s 2019 MLB. The agreements announced Monday:

▪ Alec Marsh, RHP, Arizona State, Compensation B round

▪ Michael Massey, 2B, Illinois, fourth round

▪ John Rave, CF, Illinois State, fifth round

▪ Dante Biasi, LHP, Penn State, sixth round

▪ Noah Murdock, RHP, Virginia, seventh round

▪ Clay Dungan, SS, Indiana State, ninth round

▪ Anthony Veneziano, LHP, Coastal Carolina, 10th round

▪ Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, Old Dominion, 11th round

▪ Tyler Tolbert, SS, UAB, 13th round

▪ Burle Dixon, OF, Cosumnes River College, 18th round

▪ Austin Manning, LHP, USC, 19th round

▪ Cody Davenport, RHP, Central Arkansas, 20th round

▪ Jacob Means, 3B, Indiana State, 22nd round

▪ Alex Smith, LHP, Memphis, 24th round

▪ Josh Broughton, 3B, Valdosta State, 25th round

▪ Jay Charleston, OF, Tennessee, 26th round

▪ Jim Govern, 2B, Eastern Illinois, 30th round

▪ Patrick Smith, LHP, Purdue, 33rd round

In addition to Witt, second-rounder Brady McConnell, a Florida State shortstop, remains unsigned. Third-rounder Grant Gambrell, a right-handed pitcher from Oregon State, told The Oregonian than he “plans to sign with the Royals.”

Because Florida State is headed to the College World Series and its season has not yet concluded, McConnell and left-handed pitcher Drew Parrish, an eighth-round pick, are not yet eligible to sign.

The Royals also announced that they have signed free agent Cole Watts.