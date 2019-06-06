Royals’ starter Danny Duffy leaves one inning after being hit by this line drive

Royals pitcher Danny Duffy: Every win is a big win Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy talks about his outing against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2019. Duffy did not factor in the decision as the Royals won 8-7 on a walk-off hit in the 10th inning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy talks about his outing against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2019. Duffy did not factor in the decision as the Royals won 8-7 on a walk-off hit in the 10th inning.

The Royals got a major scare during their game Thursday against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium.

With two outs in the top of the second inning, Red Sox second baseman Eduardo Nuñez hit a line drive up the middle and the ball appeared to ricochet off the right calf of left-hander Danny Duffy.

Duffy went down after the ball, which came off Nuñez’s bat at 109.6 mph, hit his leg and caromed to first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, who recorded the out at first base to end the half-inning.

Royals trainer Nick Kenney attended to Duffy, who limped off the field.

Duffy returned at the start of the third inning, but he hit a batter, gave up a home run and allowed a single before striking out Xander Bogaerts. After J.D. Martinez doubled and Rafael Devers’ two-run single, Duffy was pulled in favor of Brian Flynn.

Here is the play: