Kansas City Royals
SportsBeat KC podcast: Royals draft Bobby Witt Jr. — and stop comparing him to Mahomes
The woe-some Royals had a reason to celebrate Monday when the team drafted high school shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., with the No. 2 overall pick. Host Blair Kerkhoff talks with Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian about Witt’s impact — and why he’s not going to be the Patrick Mahomes of the Royals.
Also, Royals beat writer Lynn Worthy calls in from Dallas, where he interviewed Witt and his father, former major league pitcher Bobby Witt.
Read the stories we discussed:
Mellinger Minutes: Bobby Witt Jr., Ned Yost, Patrick Mahomes and dad’n
Royals grab Texas prep Bobby Witt Jr., No. 2 overall and add Florida infielder and Arizona State pitcher
