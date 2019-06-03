Kansas City Royals
Here’s how to watch or stream the MLB Draft when the Royals make their picks
Royals fans won’t have to wait long to hear which player the team picked when the Major League Baseball draft starts Monday in Secaucus, New Jersey.
That’s the only benefit of having a 104-loss season: the Royals will pick second in the draft.
Here’s information on the three-day draft.
Monday
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: MLB Network (First round, competitive balance round A; picks 1-41).
Streaming: MLB.com (all picks through second-round compensation).
Royals picks: No. 2, No. 44, No. 70
Tuesday
Time: Noon
Streaming: MLB.com (Rounds 3 to 10).
Royals picks: No. 80, No. 109, No. 139, No. 169, No. 199, No. 229, No. 259, No. 289
Wednesday
Time: 11 a.m.
Streaming: MLB.com (11 to 40).
Royals picks: No. 319, No. 349, No. 379, No. 409, No. 439, No. 469, No. 499, No. 529, No. 559, No. 589, No. 619, No. 649, No. 679, No. 709, No. 739, No. 769, No. 799, No. 829, No. 859, No. 889, No. 919, No. 949, No. 979, No. 1009, No. 1039, No. 1069, No. 1099, No. 1129, No. 1159, No. 1189
