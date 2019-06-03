Here’s how to watch or stream the MLB Draft when the Royals make their picks

Rebuilding Royals farm system a priority for GM Dayton Moore Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore wants to continue to rebuild the farm system by being aggressive in the Rule 5 draft, and expects to also acquire young talent through the baseball draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore wants to continue to rebuild the farm system by being aggressive in the Rule 5 draft, and expects to also acquire young talent through the baseball draft.

Royals fans won’t have to wait long to hear which player the team picked when the Major League Baseball draft starts Monday in Secaucus, New Jersey.

That’s the only benefit of having a 104-loss season: the Royals will pick second in the draft.

Here’s information on the three-day draft.

Monday

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: MLB Network (First round, competitive balance round A; picks 1-41).

Streaming: MLB.com (all picks through second-round compensation).

Royals picks: No. 2, No. 44, No. 70

Tuesday

Time: Noon

Streaming: MLB.com (Rounds 3 to 10).

Royals picks: No. 80, No. 109, No. 139, No. 169, No. 199, No. 229, No. 259, No. 289

Wednesday

Time: 11 a.m.

Streaming: MLB.com (11 to 40).

Royals picks: No. 319, No. 349, No. 379, No. 409, No. 439, No. 469, No. 499, No. 529, No. 559, No. 589, No. 619, No. 649, No. 679, No. 709, No. 739, No. 769, No. 799, No. 829, No. 859, No. 889, No. 919, No. 949, No. 979, No. 1009, No. 1039, No. 1069, No. 1099, No. 1129, No. 1159, No. 1189