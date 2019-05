Kansas City Royals Royals manager Ned Yost talks decision to DFA Chris Owings May 31, 2019 09:01 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost talks about the club designating Chris Owings for assignment and bring up infielder Cheslor Cuthbert to the majors prior to a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on May 31, 2019.