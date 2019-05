Kansas City Royals Royals pitcher Jakob Junis stopped trying to hard and settled in against the Rangers May 31, 2019 12:53 AM

Kansas City Royals pitcher Jakob Junis struck out seven and allowed two runs (both on home runs) in six innings to get his fourth win of the season in a 4-2 victory against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on May 30, 2019.