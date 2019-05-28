Royals get edged out by the White Sox for a pair of one-run losses

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

A day after it seemed like Mother Nature had a personal vendetta against the Royals and Chicago White Sox, the teams squeezed in a game and a half despite a forecast that was daunting at times. Unfortunately for the Royals, they came out the losing side of a pair of one-run contests.

The weather was nowhere near as daunting as White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito on Tuesday night. After giving up a first-inning home run to Alex Gordon, Giolito matched a career high with 10 strikeouts to lead the White Sox to a 4-3 win the regularly scheduled game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The loss assured the Royals will go 13 consecutive series without a win. They’ll try to avoid a series sweep with a win on Wednesday night.

Giolito allowed three runs on three hits and one walk in eight innings.

Gordon’s ninth home run of the season, a deep drive to center field, gave the Royals a 3-0 advantage in the first inning. Whit Merrifield (single) and Adalberto Mondesi (walk) were along for the ride as three of the first four batters of the game reached base.

Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller gave up three runs in the third inning, which started off with back-to-back-to-back singles, the last of which drove in the inning’s first run. Sacrifice flies by Jose Abreu and Yonder Alonso drove in the next two runs.

The White Sox took a 4-3 lead in the fourth on a two-out Charlie Tilson RBI single to center field.

The White Sox threatened to tack on in the sixth with runners on second and third and not outs, but Keller got back-to-back ground balls to third base with the infield drawn in and then got out of the inning with an inning-ending fly ball from Leury Garcia.

Keller finished the night having allowed four runs on 10 hits and one walk. After he made that crucial escape in the sixth to keep the game within a run, Brad Boxberger and Wily Peralta pitched a scoreless inning of relief apiece.

In the completion of the suspended game, Yolmer Sanchez’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth handed the Royals a 2-1 loss on Tuesday and wrapped up the suspended game that included 3 hours, 4 minutes worth of rain delays.

Comeback trail: Royals first baseman Lucas Duda, who has been on the injured list since April 26 with a lumbar strain, began a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple A Omaha on Tuesday night. He served as designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk through his first four plate appearances.