Kansas City Royals Royals catcher Martin Maldonado finding some comfort at the plate May 27, 2019 10:35 AM

Kansas City Royals catcher Martin Maldonado hit a home run in the club's 8-7 win over the New York Yankees in 10 innings at Kauffman Stadium on May 27, 2019. Maldonado has found more success at the plate as of late.