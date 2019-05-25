The Royals were so close vs. the Yankees. Then Luke Voit hit the ball so far

New York Yankees’ Luke Voit, center, celebrates with Aaron Hicks (31) after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the first baseball game in a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis delivered his best start in three weeks, and Whit Merrifield’s home run tied the score and shifted momentum going into the final three innings. But all that evaporated with one powerful swing from New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit.

A stare-down between the Royals and the Yankees, one of the top teams in the American League, started to take shape. The game seemed poised for three innings of excitement-filled nose-to-nose competition.

Then the Royals blinked first, and they blinked in a very big way.

Right-handed reliever Scott Barlow had appeared to be a revelation out of the bullpen so far this season. He’d repeatedly handled tight situations and come out on the other side more often than not.

Then Voit stepped to the plate with a runner on in a tie game in the seventh, and he clubbed a Barlow offering so hard and so far it knocked the wind out of the Royals and their supporters. By the time either had caught their breath, the Yankees were celebrating a 7-3 win in front of an announced 25,243 in the first game of a doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Junis gave up two early runs that put the Royals on their heels for the majority of the game, but Merrifield changed the entire complexion of the game and Junis’ outing with a three-run home run to tie the score, 3-3, in the bottom of the sixth.

Billy Hamilton’s bunt single started the inning, and Nicky Lopez lined a single just inside the third base bag and just out of the reach of the diving third baseman Urshela.

Merrifield, who batted in the No. 2 hole in the order for the first time all season, got a pitch 1-0 pitch from Yankees starter J.A. Happ that stayed up in the zone, and Merrifield powered it out to left field toward the water fountains for his seventh home run of the season.

Unfortunately for the Royals, the Yankees grabbed the lead back in the top of the seventh on a Luke Voit 470-foot two-run home run. Voit, a native of Milwood, Mo., and a Missouri State product, went 2-for-5 with two RBIs in the first game of the doubleheader.

Barlow allowed four runs on four hits, including the home run, and a walk in 1 1/3 innings, and the Yankees carried a 7-3 lead into the ninth inning.

In the ninth, Adalberto Mondesi singled, stole second and advanced to third on a errant throw by the catcher in an attempt to catch him stealing. That was the extent of their comeback in the final inning.

Junis did not factor into the decision, but the three runs he allowed were his fewest in a start since May 1.

Right from the first inning, Junis displayed flashes of the good and bad that have been part of nearly every outing this season. He showed off a late-breaking slider that prompted frustration, hesitation and submission in the shape of half-hearted swings from Yankees hitters.

However, he also walked the leadoff batter of the inning followed by a single to put himself in a precarious position right away. With two outs, Clint Frazier jumped on the first strike he saw and swatted it into right field for a two-run double to give the Yankees a two-run lead before the Royals had the chance to even swing a bat.

Between the end of the first inning and end of the fifth inning, Junis retired 10 of 12 batters he faced. He struck out seven in the first five innings.

In the sixth, Hamilton made a highlight-reel catch while running into the outfield wall that prompted a hat tip from Junis. The next batter, Brett Gardner, tripled to the right field corner. Gardner scored on a fly out in foul territory by Gio Urshela that allowed Gardner to tag up and score to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead.

Merrifield’s home run came in the bottom half of the inning, but the Yankees controlled the game for the final three innings.