Royals-Yankees series preview, probable pitchers: Yankees visit The K

Royals pitcher Brad Keller gets back on track with win over the Cardinals Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller talks about his outing against the Cardinals in St. Louis at Busch Stadium on May 22, 2019. Keller got his first win in more than a month and allowed just two runs in a little more than seven innings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller talks about his outing against the Cardinals in St. Louis at Busch Stadium on May 22, 2019. Keller got his first win in more than a month and allowed just two runs in a little more than seven innings.

Matchup: The Royals (17-32) return home after five road games, and they’ll host the New York Yankees (32-17) in a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium starting on Friday night. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The games on Saturday and Sunday will start at 1:15 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Kansas City will televise all three games. MLB Network will televise Saturday’s game out of market only. KCSP (610 AM) will have the radio broadcasts. KYYS (1250 AM) will carry the games on both Saturday and Sunday.

Probable rotations: New York: Chad Green (rh, 0-2, 12.41), J.A. Happ (lh, 3-3, 5.16), Domingo Herman (rh, 9-1, 2.60); Kansas City: Jakob Junis (rh, 3-5, 5.69), Danny Duffy (lh, 3-1, 3.45), Jorge Lopez (rh, 0-5, 6.04).

Season series: Yankees lead 3-1.

Yankees notes: The Yankees come into the weekend having won five consecutive games, including a four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles. They Yankees won 6-5 on Thursday afternoon in Baltimore. Clint Frazier and Luke Voit both homered in the win. In four games against the Royals this season, Frazier has gone 6-for-17 (.353) with two home runs, a double and five RBIs. … Power-hitting outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both remain on the injured list. Judge strained an oblique in the series against the Royals at Yankee Stadium in April. … Catcher Gary Sanchez, who didn’t play in the first series between the teams, has 15 home runs, 20 runs scored, 31 RBIs and posted a 1.025 OPS.

Royals notes: The Royals were off on Thursday following a doubleheader split in St. Louis on Wednesday. Both Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler hit home runs on Wednesday, while pitcher Brad Keller earned his first win since April 12. … Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi joined John Mayberry, Hal McRae, George Brett, Jeff King, Mike Sweeney and Jermaine Dye as the only Royals to record 40 RBIs in a season before June 1. Mondesi enters the weekend leading the majors in triples (seven) and stolen bases (17). He’s also tied for second in the AL in RBIs (40). … In the past seven games, catcher Martin Maldonado has gone 5-for-17 with four walks and just one strikeout. In that short span, Maldonado has had an on-base percentage of .478. For the season, Maldonado has hit .202 with a .307 on-base percentage