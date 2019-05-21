Royals-Cardinals series in St. Louis will be a Wednesday doubleheader

Lightning and rain move across Kauffman Stadium before Tuesday’s game A thunderstorm dropped rain and lightning across the metro area as it moved over the Truman Sports Complex prior to the start of Tuesday's Kansas City Royals versus Detroit Tigers baseball game at Kauffman Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A thunderstorm dropped rain and lightning across the metro area as it moved over the Truman Sports Complex prior to the start of Tuesday's Kansas City Royals versus Detroit Tigers baseball game at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals’ two-game series in St. Louis will be played on the same day.

Because of severe weather in the forecast Tuesday night, the opener of the Royals-Cardinals series was postponed and will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Wednesday.

Wednesday’s originally scheduled game will start at 12:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium with the rescheduled game to start at 6:45 p.m. According to the Cardinals, fans with tickets for Tuesday’s game can use them on Wednesday night.

For the Royals, Brad Keller will start Game 1, followed by Homer Bailey. For the Cardinals, Michael Wacha was to start Tuesday, followed by Adam Wainwright on Wednesday.

Also Tuesday, the Royals recalled right-hander Kevin McCarthy from Triple-A Omaha. He takes the place of righty Heath Fillmyer, who was optioned to Omaha on Monday. The Royals can also add a 26th man to the roster for the second game Wednesday.