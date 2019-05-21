Royals share a look at dual bobblehead of Danny Duffy and his dog, Sadie

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training In her seventh year at spring training, Sadie an Alaskan Malamute belonging to Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy, runs around the practice field with Duffy in Surprise, Arizona. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In her seventh year at spring training, Sadie an Alaskan Malamute belonging to Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy, runs around the practice field with Duffy in Surprise, Arizona.

The Royals spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona has welcomed one furry friend on an annual basis for the last eight years.

It’s Sadie, the Alaskan Malamute whose best friend in the whole wide world is Royals’ left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy. In 2011, Duffy got Sadie and he has called it one of the smartest decisions he’s ever made.

“It’s the best, man,” Duffy told me in 2016. “You go home and every time, no matter how your day went, every time you walk through that door, she’s right there. Sadie will put her paws on my shoulders. It’s the best, man. Nothing beats having a dog.”

That’s why the Royals decided on an unusual promotional item this summer: a dual bobblehead of Duffy and Sadie. The Royals will give away the keepsake to the first 15,000 fans on July 13 when the Tigers visit Kauffman Stadium.

On Monday, the Royals gave fans a first look at the bobblehead: