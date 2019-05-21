Royals-Cardinals series preview, probable pitchers: KC set to play two in St. Louis

Royals manager Ned Yost lauds fantastic pitching performance Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost offers praise for the pitching performance of starter Danny Duffy and relievers Scott Barlow, Jake Diekman and Ian Kennedy in a 5-1 over the LA Angels at Angel Stadium on May 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost offers praise for the pitching performance of starter Danny Duffy and relievers Scott Barlow, Jake Diekman and Ian Kennedy in a 5-1 over the LA Angels at Angel Stadium on May 20, 2019.

Matchup: The Royals (16-31) begin a two-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals (24-23) Tuesday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Central. Wednesday’s game is slated for a 12:15 p.m. start.

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Kansas City will televise both games, and KCSP (610 AM) will have the radio broadcasts.

Probable rotations: Kansas City: Homer Bailey (rh, 4-4, 5.36), Brad Keller (rh, 2-5, 4.66); St. Louis: Michael Wacha (rh, 3-1, 4.93), Adam Wainwright (rh, 3-4, 4.75).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Royals notes: The Royals won the final game of a three-game set with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak. The Royals have had at least one extra-base hit in 46 of 47 games, but they have not hit a home run in their past eight games. … Second baseman Nicky Lopez has gone 8-for-25 (.320) with three doubles, three runs scored and a .393 OBP in six games since being called up from Triple-A Omaha. … Royals starting pitchers entered the week having the fifth-highest ERA (5.33) of any rotation in the majors. In the past month, the bullpen’s ERA has moved toward the middle of the pack (18th, 4.26) while the starting rotation has been the third-worst in the majors (5.85).

Cardinals notes: The Cardinals come into the series having lost seven of 10, including a 5-4 loss in 10 innings to the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Shortstop Paul DeJong drove in three of their runs. DeJong entered the week with the seventh-highest batting average in the National League (.320), sixth-highest OBP (.408), ranked 12th in slugging percentage (.562), first in doubles (17) and sixth in OPS (.970). … Outfielder Marcell Ozuna has struggled in his past 15 games, having posted a slash line of .164/.239/.344 in that span. However, Ozuna continues to be dangerous power hitter. His 13 home runs rank seventh in the NL, while he’s fourth in RBI (40). … Former Royals minor leaguer (2015-16) Jose Martinez enters the week with a slash line of .319/.370/.440. He was an MiLB.com organizational all-star and a Baseball America Triple-A all-star in 2015.