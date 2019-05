Kansas City Royals Royals pitcher Danny Duffy gets a win in front of friends and family in California May 19, 2019 09:27 PM

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy speak to reporters after a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels in Angel Stadium on May 19, 2019. Duffy, a California native, hadn't won as a big-leaguer in that ballpark prior to Sunday.