Royals use a mix of speed and power in a 17-7 rout of Indians

The Royals’ plan is to run, run, run in 2019, and that emphasis on up-tempo play proved effective in Wednesday’s 17-7 Cactus League win over an Indians split-squad.

Whit Merrifield forced an error by going first to third on a single. Alex Gordon took third base on a wild pitch that bounced just in front of the catcher. Jorge Soler tagged from second and advanced on a line drive to the center fielder. Cleveland watched helplessly as Adalberto Mondesi galloped home after Gordon was intentionally caught in a rundown.

That was all in just the first two innings.

Later in the game, Humberto Arteaga legged out an RBI triple. Billy Hamilton stole a base. Cheslor Cuthbert doubled and scored from first on an infield single by Erick Mejia. Cuthbert never slowed as he rounded third and the throw from first was late.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

The Royals scampered all over the diamond.

“We did a lot of things on the base paths today that I was really pleased with,” manager Ned Yost said. “That needs to be our style of play and of course, that’s the kind of style of play that our guys, if you’ve seen us play here the last two weeks, that’s what they enjoy doing, too. They’re taking extra bases, they’re running the bases extremely well, and it’s putting that type of relentless pressure on the defense that we need to and want to.”

It wasn’t just speed. The Royals powered up with a trio of homers on an afternoon in which winds were blowing out of the north at 23 mph at Suprise Stadium.





Cam Gallagher hit a three-run home run as part of a three-hit day, Soler crushed a solo shot and Jorge Bonifacio launched a three-run blast to left-center field. All told, the Royals had 21 hits, including three from Gordon, who is batting a .400 this spring.

The Indians also committed four errors

Keller’s slow start: The Indians started the game with two singles and a two-run double by Jake Bauers against Royals starter Brad Keller. But he allowed just one hit (an RBI double) after that and retired the last seven batters he faced.

“All over the place early, settled down the last two innings,” Keller said. “I’m just going to focus on those two innings and move on to the next one.”

Keller had hoped to continue honing his change-up, but the early struggles made it difficult on a day in which he pitched four innings and gave up three runs.

“Just keep incorporating the change-up, keep trying to throw it more and more,” Keller said. “But just kind of all over the place early as far as mechanics, so it’s tough to get it in there when the mechanics weren’t down.”

Kennedy’s day: Because Tuesday’s game was rained out, Ian Kennedy relieved Keller and gave up four runs on seven hits, including two home runs, in three innings.

“It was no day to evaluate any pitcher. None. It was no day to evaluate any hitter. None,” Yost said of the windy conditions.

Up next: The Royals, 12-8, will be the home team when they face the Rangers, who are a co-tenant at Surprise Stadium, at 1:05 p.m. Thursday. Jakob Junis is scheduled to start against former Royals starter Edinson Volquez.