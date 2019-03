Royals reliever Wily Peralta: This spring will be different

By

March 10, 2019 01:24 PM

Royals pitcher Wily Peralta speaks with reporters after an outing against the LA Angels during Cactus League play in Tempe, Ariz., on March 1, 2019. The veteran pitcher has struggle in previous springs, but he has vowed this spring will be different.