Royals manager Ned Yost recaps spring training win over Oakland, Zimmer’s day

February 25, 2019 02:19 PM

Royals manager Ned Yost discusses the team's performance in a 14-5 win over the Oakland Athletics in Cactus League play on Feb. 24, 2019. He also gave his thoughts on the outing for pitcher Kyle Zimmer, who didn't pitch at all in 2018.