Photo gallery: Royals 9, Rangers 1

Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi is congregated after scoring in the first inning on a double by Alex Gordon during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost stops to sign autographs for fans before Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
A fan wears a collection of Kansas City Royals pins during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman throws in the first inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals’ Alex Gordon connects on an RBI double to score Adalberto Mondesi in the first inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi heads for home on a double by Alex Gordon in the first inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ben Lively throws in the third inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier snags a ground out by Texas Rangers’ Carlos Tocci in the third inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Adalberto Mondesi throws out Texas Rangers’ Delino DeShields at first on a ground out in the third inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals first baseman Ryan O’Hearn gets the throw in time for an out on Texas Rangers’ Delino DeShields in the third inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi scores in the third inning on a single by Alex Gordon during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Tim Hill pitches in the fourth inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier heads down the base path on a triple in the fourth inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals’ Brian Goodwin watches his sacrifice fly that scored Hunter Dozier from third in the fourth inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier scores from third on a sacrifice fly by Brian Goodwin in the fourth inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez fields a ground ball before throwing Texas Rangers’ Delino DeShields out at first in the fifth inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals’ Frank Schwindel is hit by a pitch in the fifth inning with the bases loaded during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Texas Rangers’ Delino DeShields reacts to being called out at first on a ground ball in the fifth inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals’ Frank Schwindel heads to first after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded that scored Chris Owings from third in the fifth inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost greets Brett Phillips after scoring on a pop out in foul territory by Cheslor Cuthbert in the fifth inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jake Newberry throws in the sixth inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals’ Jorge Bonifacio follows through on a two run double in the fifth inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi follows through on single in the first inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jake Kalish throws in the seventh inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals’ Cheslor Cuthbert is hit by a pitch in the seventh inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals Chris Owings fields a ground ball out in the eighth inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals’ Terrance Gore is greeted by first base coach Brian Poldberg after Gore reached on a single in the eighth inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals’ Nicky Lopez knocks a single past Texas Rangers relief pitcher Kyle Bird in the eighth inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals’ Terrance Gore scores on a sacrifice bly by Brett Phillips in the eighth inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals’ Samir Duenez singles to the dugout after reaching on a single in the eighth inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Josh Staumont throws in the ninth inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Josh Staumont throws in the ninth inning during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Kansas City Royals’ Alex Gordon is congratulated after scoring in the first inning a single by Jorge Soler during Saturday’s spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Frost begins to clear from the baseball field before Saturday’s spring training game between the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
Frost covers third base as the sun begins to warm the baseball field before Saturday’s spring training game between the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
The on deck circle during Saturday’s spring training baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers on February 23, 2019 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ.
