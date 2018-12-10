Royals continue pursuit of center fielder Billy Hamilton

The Royals are inching toward their first move of the winter meetings.

Kansas City continues to pursue center fielder Billy Hamilton after he was non-tendered by the Reds last week, a source confirmed to The Star. But no agreement has yet been reached.

Hamilton, 28, possesses some of the best speed in the game, stealing 277 bases since arriving in the big leagues in late 2013. He has 264 steals since the start of 2014, the most in the majors. But he has never been a formidable hitter with a career .245/.298/.333 line. He batted .236 for the Reds in 2018.

FanCred reported the agreement with the Royals would hover around $5 million.

Hamilton also rates as an elite defensive center fielder. He finished fifth among all major-league outfielders in outs recorded above average, according to Statcast. His speed would be a desirable fit in spacious Kauffman Stadium.

If the two sides reach an agreement, Hamilton would slide into a center field mix that includes Brian Goodwin and Brett Phillips, two players the Royals acquired during the 2018 season.

The MLB winter meetings, which opened Monday morning, run through Thursday in Las Vegas.