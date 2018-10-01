Lorenzo Cain delivers the big hit as Brewers beat Cubs, win NL Central

Lorenzo Cain knows a little something about playing in high-pressure situations.
Think about when he scored the go-ahead run from first on a single by Eric Hosmer in Game 6 of the 2015 American League Championship Series. Or the three-run double in the 12th inning of Game 5 of the 2015 World Series.
So perhaps it was no surprise that Cain delivered the go-ahead hit in the eighth inning of the Milwaukee Brewers’ 3-1 win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday.
While not a postseason contest, this was Game 163 for both clubs and it meant the Brewers won the National League Central Division. The Cubs move to the NL Wild Card Game, and Jon Lester* will get the start.
*By the way, Sunday was the anniversary of Lester’s last start in a Wild Card Game ... against the Royals
The score was 1-1 in the top of the eighth inning and Milwaukee had runners on second and third when Cain, who signed as a free agent with the Brewers last offseason, stepped to the plate and did this:
That gave the Brewers a 2-1 lead and Ryan Braun added an insurance run with an RBI single.
“I just wanted to battle and definitely not roll over something, stay up right through the middle and I was able to stay inside of it and drive it up the middle,” Cain told ESPN’s Buster Olney after the game. “Big hit. Definitely well needed.”
Many Royals fans cheered for Cain as did Hosmer, who tweeted: “Lo Cain!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
Comments