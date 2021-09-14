Baseball As Tim Anderson and Lucas Giolito return to the Chicago White Sox in a 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels, Andrew Vaughn and Ryan Tepera head to the injured list





CHICAGO -- Lucas Giolito struck out five straight Los Angeles Angels batters in his return from the injured list Tuesday.

Shortstop Tim Anderson was also back from the IL and had one hit in five at-bats.

Those were two positive developments for the Chicago White Sox, who beat the Angels 9-3 in front of 21,848 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Gavin Sheets led the way offensively with three hits — including a three-run home run — four RBIs and two runs. Luis Robert had two hits, three runs and one RBI, while Leury García had two hits, two runs and one RBI in the opener of the three-game series.

Giolito allowed three runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in four innings. He had been on the IL since Sept. 1 with a strained left hamstring suffered during his last start Aug. 31 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Anderson had been on the IL since Aug. 29 with a left hamstring strain.

“He’s our igniter,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said before the game. “There’s a plan now in place that he plays every other day for several games and then see how he feels.”

The Sox regained Anderson and Giolito but lost outfielder/infielder Andrew Vaughn and reliever Ryan Tepera to the IL in a bevy of moves announced before the game.

The Sox placed Vaughn on the 10-day IL with lower back inflammation.

A couple of hours before the game, the Sox placed Tepera on the 10-day IL with a cut on his right index finger and recalled reliever Jace Fry from Triple-A Charlotte.

“(Monday) night, I was walking through the door at my apartment and kind of grabbed the door frame, the little metal piece where the bolt goes in, and I turned the corner with my hand on that and it sliced my finger open,” Tepera said. “It’s probably about a centimeter big, a little bit deep. It’s a little sensitive right now.”

The Sox also optioned infielder Danny Mendick and catcher Seby Zavala to Charlotte and recalled catcher Zack Collins.

Tepera’s IL stint is retroactive to Sept. 11.

“We’re hoping five to seven days,” he said. “I didn’t need any stitches or anything.

“I’m going to take it very carefully, and priority is going to be get back for the playoffs.”

Vaughn’s stint is retroactive to Sept. 10.

“The back tightened up and it was getting stiff,” he said. “It was to the point where it felt like something was going to happen, and I went into the training staff and said I had some tightness. Got it checked out but we couldn’t make the progress.

“It’s a day-to-day thing right now. It’s important to get as healthy as possible and be ready for that postseason.”

Vaughn, who has not played since Thursday, has a .240/.314/.409 slash line with 22 doubles, 15 home runs, 45 RBIs and 54 runs in 120 games.

“It was midway through that (Oakland) series, started to feel a little bit,” Vaughn said. “Thought it was something I could stretch out. But I got back off the flight and felt like it locked up and went in and got it looked at.”

La Russa is hopeful it will be a short IL stint.

“We’re going to be careful with him, and after 10 days he should be ready to go,” La Russa said.

Collins is back after being optioned to Charlotte when starting catcher Yasmani Grandal returned Aug. 27. Collins is slashing .202/.324/.331 with 11 doubles, four home runs, 24 RBIs and 23 runs in 72 games.

“I went down, got consistent at-bats,” he said. “Worked on some stuff. Got to work on catching consistently and got to catch some of the guys down there. And coming up here, trying to help the team win. That’s what it’s about now.”

Zavala, who had been filling the backup catcher role, is hitting .183 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 37 games.

“We’ve been eyeballing Seby, we’re going to eyeball Zack,” La Russa said. “Nobody has any kind of commitment or promise, assuming we get that (magic) number down to zero and we’re actually in (the playoffs in) October.

“This gives us a chance to take a fresh look at Zack, and at the same time Seby’s going to be playing every day down there, which keeps him in shape.”