Gregory Polanco puts on a show, helps Pirates to dramatic 8-5 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE — The Pirates have had a lot of almosts this season.

They’ve rallied late in games and made scorelines look close or taken a late lead, but they’ve also lost a whole lot of games.

So when the Pirates came back from a four-run deficit to take a one-run lead in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, it didn’t seem totally secure. That was especially true when the Brewers scratched the tying run across in the bottom of the inning.

But the Pirates hung in there, keeping the game tied into the bottom of the ninth. Then, believe it or not, right fielder Gregory Polanco took matters into his own hands, almost single-handedly willing the Pirates to an 8-5 win.

It started in the bottom of the ninth, with right-hander David Bednar on the mound to preserve the tie and send things to extra innings. He got the first two outs swiftly, then faced infielder Eduardo Escobar. Escobar lifted a deep fly line drive to right field. Polanco tracked back, leapt at the wall and snagged it, saving what looked like a walk-off solo home run, then leapt up and down and talked smack to the crowd in Milwaukee on his way back to the dugout.

In the top of the 10th, then, the Pirates advanced the automatic runner on second over to third on a sacrifice bunt. First baseman John Nogowski popped out to leave it up to Polanco with two outs and the go-ahead run 90 feet away. He bounced a grounder against the shift and beat out the throw from the shortstop for a go-ahead infield single.

Center fielder Bryan Reynolds added a pair of insurance runs with a single of his own, and the Pirates stole victory from the jaws of defeat.

The furious end erased what was shaping up to a frustrating game for the Pirates.

They faced Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser for the fifth time this season, and this time they couldn’t touch him. That’s concerning since one would expect an offense to make some adjustments and get familiar with opposing pitcher after five games against him.

It’s also concerning since Houser wasn’t particularly dominant. He walked five batters over 6 1/3 innings and was clearly all over the place at times, but the Pirates just couldn’t touch him. Luckily for them, his pitch count rose with all of those walks, and he was replaced in the seventh inning.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

That’s when the Pirates pounced. Polanco singled to end the combined no-hit bid. Then shortstop Kevin Newman doubled down the left field line to score one. A walk to Michael Perez loaded the bases before pinch-hitting Bryan Reynolds ripped a hard liner to short that was mishandled, allowing another run to score and the bases to load again with an error.

Then the Pirates’ newest position player stepped to the plate. Hoy Park, the utility man picked up from the New York Yankees in the deadline deal that sent right-handed reliever Clay Holmes to the Bronx. He ripped a grounder inside the first base line that careened off the wall and into right field, allowing all three runners to score and give the Pirates a 5-4 lead.

They quickly gave that back on an RBI double from Brewers outfielder Avisail Garcia in the bottom of the inning. One would be forgiven if they thought that spelled eventual doom for the Pirates.

But after the shortest-tenured position player — Park — played hero in the seventh inning, the longest-tenured Pirate — Polanco — took over from there.

In the end, his stat line will go down as a 2-for-3 night with two walks, two stolen bases, a run scored and an RBI. That’s solid under any circumstances. In actuality, he ended a no-hit bid, robbed a go-ahead homer, then drove in the game-winning run.

He ended July with an .875 OPS, by far the highest of the season. Perhaps he is turning a corner. If Tuesday’s effort is to be believed, he’s at least continuing his momentum with perhaps his best individual performance of the season, and turned what looked like another almost-win for the Pirates into a dramatic extra-inning victory against the NL Central leaders.