Rays’ Tyler Glasnow to have Tommy John surgery, likely out until 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Top Rays starter Tyler Glasnow will have Tommy John elbow surgery Wednesday and likely be sidelined until 2023.

Glasnow, who has been sidelined since June with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, said Saturday that he expected surgery was the likely outcome, but a final decision would come out of a Tuesday meeting with Dr. Keith Meister in Texas.

It did, and Meister will do the surgery Wednesday.

Glasnow, 27, has been one of the best pitchers in the game over the past three seasons when healthy. He said the elbow has been an issue since 2019, when he missed about four months, and that in a way he was looking forward to having the surgery so he can pitch again pain-free.