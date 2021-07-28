Rally in 9th falls short, Mariners fall 8-6 to Astros

In most circumstances, the outcome would’ve been completely predictable. But with this Mariners team, proving prediction models, run-differential believers and skeptical analysts wrong has been something of a theme this season.

Just a day before against these same Houston Astros, they overcame a seven-run deficit and won the game in dramatic fashion with a grand slam from Dylan Moore.

But the good feelings of what many players called “the biggest win of the season” were replaced by confusion and dejection when their pregame preparation was interrupted by the news that their closer and leader of the bullpen Kendall Graveman had been traded to the team across the diamond along with reliever Rafael Montero in exchange for infielder Abraham Toro and Joe Smith.

It was a gut punch of a day. And everything about their demeanor before the game said defeat was coming.

And an 8-6 loss did follow later that evening for Seattle.

Chris Flexen struggled through one of his worst outings in months, and the Mariners' comeback mojo wasn’t quite potent enough for another improbable win.

In the ninth inning, Astros closer Ryan Pressly served up a two-run homer to Toro in his first at-bat in a Mariner uniform, and Seattle brought the tying run to the plate twice. But Kyle Seager flew out and Ty France grounded out to end the game.

Seattle fell to 55-47 with its four-game winning streak ending.

Flexen pitched just four innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits with no walks and three strikeouts, taking the loss and dropping to 9-5 on the season. It was his shortest outing since May 21 when he suffered through an abysmal outing at Petco Park, giving up eight runs on 10 hits in 1 2/3 innings against the Padres. The seven earned runs allowed were the most since that outing as well.

He ran into struggles immediately. A leadoff single to Jose Altuve and a one-out single to Yuli Gurriel was followed by Yordan Alvarez’s screaming three-run homer to the right field seats on a 2-0 cutter.

The Mariners did answer in the bottom half of the inning against Astros starter Lance McCullers, who has given them fits in the past with assortment of biting curveballs and improved change-ups.

J.P. Crawford led off with a double to left field and Kyle Seager hit a towering two-run homer. The high fly ball just kept carrying in the warm early evening air, barely clearing the fence and just out of the reach of right-fielder Kyle Tucker. It was his 20th homer of the season.

But after retiring the side in order in the second and third inning, Flexen found trouble again in the fourth. Myles Straw ripped a two-run double to deep right-center and Martin Maldonado scored him with a single to left field. The slow-footed Maldonado advanced to third on Altuve’s double to left and rumbled home on a wild pitch to make it 7-2.

Houston pushed the lead to 8-2 on an RBI single from Aledmys Diaz off the recently un-suspended Hector Santiago.

The Mariners cut the lead to 8-4 in the sixth inning. After striking out on breaking balls in his previous two plate appearances, Jarred Kelenic stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. Knowing a steady diet of curveballs was coming, he was ready for them, dropping a soft broken-bat linedrive into center off a 1-0 curveball that scored two runs.

Kelenic also saved some potential runs in the eighth inning with a brilliant diving catch on a sinking line drive off the bat of Michael Brantley. He scrambled to his feet and fired to second to double off Martin Maldonado.