Mets shut out by Braves in opener of huge series

NEW YORK — The Mets began their critical five-game series against a division foe with a sleepy loss.

They lost to the Braves, 2-0, in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Monday after the Mets offense stranded more men on base (6) than the number of hits (5) they collected. Mets bats couldn’t string together good at-bats against Atlanta left-hander Kyle Muller, as Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith combined to go 0-for-12 in the first game of their twin bill.

Marcus Stroman (7-9, 2.63 ERA) on Monday took his first-career loss in a start against the Braves after giving up two runs on six hits. Though he was able to limit the damage with a terrific bases-loaded escape on a double-play ball to end the third inning, Atlanta’s two runs buried any chance of a Mets comeback in the shortened, seven-inning game.

The Braves put a dent in the Mets’ first-place division lead, as Atlanta will look to chip away this week at Citi Field in what could end up being a decisive series for the two clubs. The Amazin’s lead over the Braves decreased to four games after their Game 1 loss.

Despite Ronald Acuna Jr.’s season-ending ACL surgery, Travis d’Arnaud injuring his thumb and Marcell Ozuna getting arrested for domestic violence charges, the Braves made a couple of trades this month to help stay afloat.

Outfielder Joc Pederson and catcher Stephen Vogt joined Atlanta in July via the Cubs and Diamondbacks, respectively, and combined for a pair of hits against the Mets in Game 1 on Monday to help lift the offense. The Mets have gone 6-6 against Atlanta this year.

“They’re a good team, always,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said of the Braves. “They play good baseball. Now they have Joc Pederson, Stephen Vogt and Orlando Arcia, three guys that have been on different teams and played a lot of games. So they got some help. We know they lost Acuna, they lost Ozuna along the way who were an offensive force for them. But they went and acquired some guys. I think they still are a good hitting ball club. In seven innings, they had 10 hits. It’s a good team.”