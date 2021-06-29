Pasadena police investigate assault allegation against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer

LOS ANGELES — Authorities were looking into an assault allegation against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, Pasadena police said Tuesday.

Lt. Bill Grisafe of the Pasadena Police Department said officials were investigating an allegation from a woman about an incident that allegedly occurred in Pasadena on or about May 16.

He said police opened an investigation a few weeks ago and could not provide more information about the allegation. Court records show a woman filed a restraining order against Bauer during that time frame.

Jon Fetterolf, an agent for Bauer, denied any wrongdoing by his client. In a statement, he said the assault claim stems from a relationship between a woman and Bauer beginning in April.

“Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100 percent consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Fetterolf said.

Major League Baseball said they were aware of the accusation and were examining it.

Lt. Carolyn Gordon, who is overseeing the investigation, said that police have not yet presented a case to the district attorney’s office.