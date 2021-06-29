Luis Robert is medically cleared to increase baseball activities, White Sox center fielder could begin a rehab assignment in about 4 weeks

CHICAGO — Luis Robert is moving into the next phase of his recovery from a complete tear of his right hip flexor.

The Chicago White Sox center fielder has been medically cleared to increase his level of baseball activities at the team’s complex in Glendale, Ariz., the Sox announced Tuesday.

This step in the rehabilitation process is estimated to take about four weeks, the team said in a release. After that, Robert could be cleared for a rehab assignment with a minor league affiliate.

No timetable is set for Robert’s return to the major league club.

Robert suffered the injury May 2 against Cleveland at Guaranteed Rate Field when he raced to first for an infield hit. He fell after crossing the bag and had to be helped off the field.

He is is slashing .316/.359/.463 with nine doubles, one triple, one home run and eight RBIs in 25 games.

Earlier this month, the Sox announced left fielder Eloy Jiménez was medically cleared to resume baseball activities in Glendale.

Jiménez has been out since rupturing his left pectoral tendon during a March 24 Cactus League game against the Oakland Athletics while attempting to rob Sean Murphy of a home run.

No timetable is set for Jiménez’s return to the Sox either.