Cleveland-Tigers game postponed; doubleheader to be played Wednesday
Cleveland's game with the Detroit Tigers Tuesday night has been postponed due to rain in the forecast.
The game is scheduled to be made up as a doubleheader on Wednesday, with the first game beginning at 4:10 p.m., though Wednesday's forecast has the potential for rain as well. Cleveland and Detroit will play two seven-inning games.
J.C. Mejia was slated to start for Cleveland Tuesday night, with Cal Quantrill scheduled to pitch Wednesday. Pitching matchups haven't yet been announced.
