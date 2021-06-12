Yankees’ Luis Severino leaves minor league rehab start with groin injury

PHILADELPHIA — It was an all-around bad day for the Yankees’ starting pitching. Even before Jameson Taillon got chased in the first inning after recording just one out against the Phillies, Luis Severino had to be helped off the field during his minor league rehab start.

Severino suffered a right groin injury, the Yankees confirmed. He will have an MRI on Sunday.

Severino, who is rehabbing from March 2020 Tommy John surgery, was hobbled after throwing a pitch. His trailing right leg came around awkwardly and he struggled to put weight on it. He had to be helped off the field, according to people at the game.

The Yankees had hoped to have Severino, who was making his second rehab start, back sometime next month.

Severino has a 3.46 ERA over parts of five seasons in the big leagues. He struck out 589 over 530 innings pitched. He has pitched just 20 1/3 innings in the first two years of a contract extension he signed in the spring of 2019 because of injuries. He pitched just 12 regular-season innings in 2019 after dealing with right rotator cuff issues and then suffering a Grade 2 strained (partially torn) lat muscle. He missed all of last year’s 60-game season.