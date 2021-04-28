Tyler Glasnow leads the way as Rays beat A’s again

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyler Glasnow delivered another dominating performance for the Rays on Wednesday, his seven shutout innings a key factor in their 2-0 win over the A’s.

Glasnow scattered five hits, walked two and struck out 10 in improving his record to 3-1 and lowering his ERA to 1.67. Jeffrey Springs worked the eighth and got one out in the ninth; after he allowed a single to Matt Chapman the Rays switched to Diego Castillo.

The Rays (13-12) still had some issues at the plate, and gave away two outs with baserunning mistakes, but they got the runs they needed on a brief outburst with two outs in the fifth.

First on a quick strike by catcher Mike Zunino, who crushed a 2-2 sinker from lefty Cole Irvin for his fifth homer of the season. The ball was clocked at 113 mph off his bat and estimated at a distance of 466 feet by Statcast, though its actual flight was interrupted by hitting the C-ring catwalk.

Then with a short rally. Brett Phillips, who had the big homer in Tuesday’s win, came back from an 0-2 count to draw a walk. Randy Arozarena, getting a turn at DH, followed with a single, sending Phillips to third.

Then Manuel Margot, who got caught off second in the first inning, got Phillips home with a rarity for the Rays — a hit with a runner in scoring position, just their second in their last 34 opportunities, having gone 0-for-26 until Joey Wendle came through Tuesday.

The Rays played some good defense, too. Kevin Kiermaier led the way with a running catch in deep centerfield for the second out in the seventh.