Oakland A’s beat rain, Orioles to extend winning streak to 13 games

Even the darkest rain clouds are withholding storms for the Oakland A’s.

Playing amid showers and the looming threat of a delay, the A’s went three-and-a-half hours for their 13th consecutive win, a 7-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night at Camden Yards.

If they win Sunday, the A’s will match the second-longest streak in Oakland franchise history set in 1988. The longest is 20 by the 2002 team. That was the American League record until Cleveland won 22 straight in 2017. The A’s current streak is the longest in MLB since then.

The 1916 New York Giants hold the major league record of 26.

The A’s (14-7) wasted no time in No. 13, knocking out Orioles starter Wade LeBlanc in the second inning. Matt Olson drove home a run with a first-inning single and drove home another with a second-inning double. In between Mark Canha delivered a two-run single.

Canha has been productive in the leadoff spot, quietly putting together a standout offensive performance. He has a .424 OBP, .274 average and .890 OPS. His 23 runs scored leads the American League.

“What Mark has done in the leadoff spot is hard to do,” manager Bob Melvin said. “For a guy used to hitting down in the lineup and middle of the order. We don’t want him to do anything different, just take the at-bats like he normally does.”

Jed Lowrie sealed No. 13 with a three-run homer in the fourth inning. After missing all of 2020 and most of the 2019 season while with the New York Mets due to his knee injury, Lowrie is batting .296 with a .874 OPS on the year.

“Jed’s story just keeps growing with him,” Melvin said.

A’s starter Chris Bassitt (2-0) didn’t have his best cutter, but logged another start in which he navigated his issues. He allowed two runs over six innings, throwing 101 pitches.

“Bass actually got better as the game went along,” Melvin said. “His command wasn’t great early on. And after about the third, he seemed to get better. I didn’t think at one point he was going to give us six innings, but he did.”

Late in the game, Bassitt started to incorporate his slider, a newer pitch. He struck out eight batters and walked just one. He started to fill the strike zone more, too, to improve his command.

“I thought I was too cute early,” Bassitt said. “Trying to nibble too much early in the game. Second inning, the delay got to me a little bit. But overall it was more so about attacking.”

Adam Kolarek delivered a clean seventh inning and got DJ Stewart out to start the eighth inning. J.B. Wendelken, making his league-leading 13th appearance, closed the eighth. Deolis Guerra finished the game.

The Athletics, who started the season 0-6, have outscored opponents 83-36 during their winning streak.

Sunday, Jesus Luzardo (1-1, 5.89 ERA) will face John Means (1-0, 1.52) in a battle of left handers. Luzardo pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings against Minnesota on Tuesday. Means pitched seven scoreless innings his his last start, Sunday at Texas.

Notes: A.J. Puk, on the 10-day IL with a biceps strain, is expected to pitch off a mound next week at the A’s alternate site in Stockton, A’s head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said on Saturday.