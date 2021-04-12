Chicago Cubs are held to 4 hits in a 6-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers — their 5th defeat in 6 games

MILWAUKEE — Another big inning doomed the Chicago Cubs in a 6-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. The loss is their third consecutive and fifth in six games.

The Brewers batted around in the sixth, sending 11 to the plate in the six-run inning. Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay faced the minimum through five innings, the lone blemish coming on a single in the second that was erased by an inning-ending double play. But the Brewers finally got to him in the sixth and loaded the bases with no one out.

The Cubs brought in left-hander Andrew Chafin, who had been stellar this season, to get out of the jam. But Luis Urias sent his first pitch down the left-field line for a bases-clearing double to put the Brewers ahead 3-1. The game got away from there for the Cubs.

Kris Bryant’s leadoff home run in the fourth was his third homer of the season. Willson Contreras’ single in the third was the Cubs’ only other hit until the ninth.

With one out in the ninth, Bryant singled, Joc Pederson walked and Javier Báez doubled them in. The Brewers brought in closer Josh Hader to get the last two outs.

The Cubs offense has been held to six runs during the three-game skid.