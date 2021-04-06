Chicago Cubs get 1-hit in a 4-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers

Chicago Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay recovered from a tough first inning, but the offense was never a threat, getting one-hit in a 4-0 loss Tuesday to the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Alzolay surrendered a three-run homer in the first to Travis Shaw, but he bounced back to hold the Brewers to one run over the next four innings.

Kris Bryant tallied the lone hit for the Cubs on a double in the fourth that left fielder Christian Yelich misplayed for an error, allowing Bryant to advance to third.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta struck out eight and walked four in five one-hit innings, and relievers Brent Suter and Brad Boxberger combined for four hitless innings.