David Bote wins Cubs’ second-base job over Nico Hoerner, who is optioned to the minors

CHICAGO — David Bote’s chance to be an everyday player finally has arrived.

His opportunity to be the Chicago Cubs’ starting second baseman came at the expense of Nico Hoerner, who was demoted to the minors Saturday. Manager David Ross explained the decision was less about Hoerner and more about Bote earning the job. Ross believes it would not have been fair to Hoerner to get sporadic at-bats off the bench.

“As much as we love Nico and I think Nico is going to be a stud here for a long time — Gold Glove second baseman, future All-Star in my opinion, and what he’s done in the offseason, the work he’s done, there’s a lot of confidence in the organization about him — that’s not setting him up for success,” Ross said. “This is a real competition. In my opinion, David won it.

“We’ll see what we’ve got in David Bote, and if anything goes wrong or anybody gets hurt, then Nico’s the next man in line.”

The only thing holding the Cubs back in optioning Hoerner, Ross said, was whether he would be able to get in real work at the team’s alternate site in South Bend, Ind. Unlike last season’s alternate site setup, there will be games against other organizations’ nearby alternate-site squads.

The Cubs optioning Hoerner was part of a series of roster moves announced Saturday. Notably, left-hander Brad Wieck was also optioned to Triple-A while right-handers Shelby Miller and Pedro Strop were reassigned to minor-league camp. Veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin was granted his release.

The Cubs have 31 players remaining in camp with three Cactus League games remaining entering Saturday. Hoerner, 23, had been battling with Bote and Ildemaro Vargas for the starting job at second base. Ross confirmed veteran infielder Eric Sogard, a non-roster invitee, will be on the opening-day roster.

A standout during camp, Hoerner’s 13 hits were tied with Ian Happ for second-most on the team, and he posted a .400 on-base percentage and 1.039 OPS. Numbers aren’t necessarily everything in exhibition games, but Hoerner displayed a better approach and swing to complement his power stroke. Ross pushed back at the notion that without Hoerner on the roster, the Cubs aren’t bringing their 26 best players to Chicago.

“There’s no doubt in my mind we’re bringing our best 26,” Ross said. “If we want to we can talk about numbers and accolades and different things, but David Bote has proven over his career so far to be the guy who has earned that spot. You can paint that picture however you want; David Bote is another great defensive player. Defense is important to me, but offense is going to be important for us as well this year.”

After making his major league debut Sept. 9, 2019, and playing in 20 games that season, Hoerner struggled offensively in 2020, unable to fix the problems during the 60-game season. He finished with a .222 average, .312 on-base percentage and .571 OPS in 48 games (126 plate appearances).

Optioning Hoerner will give him more minor league reps, initially at the alternate site until the Triple A season begins. Since the Cubs drafted him with the No. 24 pick out of Stanford in 2018, Hoerner has played in only 89 games in the minors with 375 plate appearances — none at Triple-A.

Ross didn’t feel like himself Friday knowing he had to deliver the news to Hoerner, noting “it was weighing on my shoulders.” Ross said his conversation with Hoerner was as honest as he ever has been with a player about his and the organization’s thought process on the decision. He credited Hoerner for being a professional as he took in the news.

“The competitor in him didn’t like the information, which I know was extremely hard,” Ross said of his conversation with Hoerner. “A lot of guys that get sent down it’s kind of coming out of nowhere, it makes them better whether they deal with it in anger or emotion or they just process it and get better. One thing I know about Nico Hoerner is he’ll take this as a chance to prove everybody wrong and and prove me wrong.

“I told him I made mistakes last year in making out the opening-day roster — I’m not exempt from making mistakes, but right now this is the decision.”

Depending on how long Hoerner stays in the minors, the Cubs could gain an extra year of team control, though it’s unclear what the arbitration and free-agency systems might look like when the next collective bargaining agreement, which expires after this season, is implemented. Regardless, starting Hoerner in the minors rewards Bote, gives the Cubs some roster flexibility and allows him to build on his spring performance. The Cubs will miss Hoerner’s defense, though. He was a finalist for the National League Gold Glove Award at the position.

Miller pitched well this spring, showing good velocity on his fastball and an effective slider he has been honing the last few months. Teams need ample pitching to account for the significant increase in games and innings from the shortened 2020 season, so Miller still is valuable despite not starting the season on the major league roster.

Strop recorded two strikeouts in his most recent outing Friday. He, too, has been in camp on a minor league deal and has looked good after dealing with a hamstring issue last year that cost him most of the season.

Wieck’s demotion to Triple-A sets up left-hander Rex Brothers, a non-roster invitee, to make the team as the second left-hander in the bullpen.