Julio Urias delivers sharp start in Dodgers’ spring training win over Rangers

PHOENIX — The Los Angeles Dodgers topped the Texas Rangers 7-2 at Camelback Ranch on Friday.

ON THE MOUND: Julio Urias tossed four scoreless innings in his fourth start of the spring. The left-hander surrendered two hits and struck out three without a walk. He has given up six runs, but just two earned, in 10-1/3 innings in the Cactus League. … Kenley Jansen yielded his first run of the spring when Ronald Guzman slugged a solo home run off him in the seventh inning. Jansen also gave up a single and issued a walk in his one inning. Jansen had posted five scoreless one-inning outings before Friday. … Blake Treinen followed Jansen and also yielded a solo home run in one inning. Treinen struck out the other three batters he faced. … Kendall Williams, a 20-year-old right-hander, struck out two and stranded two runners in a scoreless ninth inning in his Cactus League debut. Williams was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays as part of the two-player package for Ross Stripling last season.

AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers clubbed eight doubles, including two each from Edwin Rios and Chris Taylor. …Taylor finished three for three with a run scored and two RBIs. He’s batting .385 with five doubles and two homers this spring. … Max Muncy also went three for three with two runs scored and an RBI. Muncy had entered the game three for 27 in Cactus League play.

EXTRA BASES: Zach McKinstry was the only Dodger to play all nine innings. The 25-year-old utility man remains in contention for the final position player spot on the team’s opening day roster, according to manager Dave Roberts. McKinstry started in center field Friday before shifting to right field. He has also played shortstop and second base this spring. A 33rd-round pick in 2016, McKinstry made his major league debut last season, starting one game and appearing in three others. He’s batting .333 this spring after going one for four with an RBI double and two strikeouts Friday.

UP NEXT: Dustin May is scheduled to start against the San Diego Padres on Saturday. Left-hander Ryan Weathers, one of the Padres’ top prospects, will start for host San Diego. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Peoria Sports Complex.