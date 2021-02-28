Noah Syndergaard is handling Tommy John surgery rehab like ‘a total pro’ and hitting all the milestones

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Noah Syndergaard is still at least three months away from potentially joining the Mets rotation, but the constant flattery for his Tommy John rehab continues to be a positive sign for the flamethrower’s return.

“The work ethic is never in question with Noah,” Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said on Sunday. “He’s one of the strongest guys in camp. It’s going very, very well. He’s progressing as he should and right on that timeline to get back to help us at some point this year.”

Syndergaard, 28, hit somewhat of a milestone on Saturday when he threw three sliders, according to manager Luis Rojas. Syndergaard is frequently seen around Mets camp doing various activities including throwing programs, balancing exercises, conditioning, long tosses and running. When he’s not immersed in baseball activity, Syndergaard is sporting monitors and assorted body contraptions.

“Noah’s gone about his rehab the best way you can go about a rehab,” Rojas said. “He looks strong out there.”

Syndergaard has not publicly spoken to reporters since his Tommy John surgery last March. He’s been placed on the 60-day injured list and is expected to join the big leagues around June. Syndergaard, currently in his walk year, becomes a free agent after the 2021 season.

“He’s a total pro,” Hefner said. “He’s been locked in the whole time, listening, adjusting. He’s been doing everything he’s needed to do from a performance standpoint, from a mechanics standpoint, to a mental standpoint. He’s taking just as much care of the mental side as he is on the performance side.

“I can’t say enough good things about where Noah is and what he’s doing. I’m proud of him. I’m proud of him for sticking to that because it can be tough. Sometimes when you feel good, you want to do too much, and when you don’t feel good, you want to do less. But trying to be as consistent and constant as possible will get a better outcome at the end of this thing.”

Hefner is extra sensitive with Syndergaard’s Tommy John rehab because the pitching coach has undergone two elbow surgeries himself. Hefner’s first procedure was in Aug. 2013, and his second arrived only 14 months later. Hefner didn’t pitch in the major leagues again after his back-to-back surgeries in part because he didn’t do a good job controlling his intensity. He was focused, instead, on rushing back to the mound.

The Mets pitching coach, who was hired by the club before the 2020 season, said he tries to be a “listening ear” for Syndergaard’s questions and concerns. Hefner understands first-hand the hills and valleys, soreness and frustration that may arise along the year-plus process of recovery.

“That’s the beautiful thing about the way Tommy Johns are done now is they’re not as quick,” Hefner said. “They’re much more drawn out and I think rightfully so. It’s good for the player, for their long-term success, to draw things out a little bit, making sure that you’re really locked in before the lights turn on and intensity goes up.”

———

The Mets will open their spring training schedule on Monday in their first exhibition game against the Marlins in Jupiter, Fla. The matchup, which will not be televised because the Marlins don’t have a TV deal yet in place, will be seven innings and feature a “bullpen game” for the Mets.

Right-handed non-roster invitee Harol Gonzalez will start, followed by a combination of pitchers that include Sean Reid-Foley, Ryley Gilliam, Trevor Hildenberger, Stephen Tarpley and Thomas Szapucki.

As far as position players, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, J.D. Davis, Brandon Nimmo, Kevin Pillar and Jonathan Villar are also expected to make appearances, per Rojas.

“I’m excited to see the guys just playing out there,” Rojas said.

The skipper, who enters his second year at the helm, wants to see his players communicating, calling off fly balls, cutting off relays, stealing bases and going first to third as new players, like Lindor, continue to familiarize themselves with one another.

“We talked this morning about our identity and some of the things we’re going to establish from early in spring training,” Rojas said. “We want the guys to get their at-bats, we want the pitchers to get their innings and build up.”