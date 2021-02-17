Paul Sullivan: Tony La Russa’s return to White Sox couldn’t have started much worse. But if he guides them to a World Series title, all will be forgiven.

CHICAGO — In a perfect world, the Chicago White Sox would be celebrating the return of Tony La Russa with a marketing campaign centered around the Hall of Fame manager.

With a team poised to make a run at the World Series for the first time in more than a decade, the addition of a veteran manager with a record like La Russa’s should be seen as the final piece of the Sox puzzle.

But the Sox couldn’t have asked for a more painful rollout to the La Russa reboot.

The initial reaction to the hiring of a 76-year-old manager who has been out of the dugout since 2011 was harsh, to say the least, and the revelation of a prior DUI arrest that the Sox apparently shrugged off during the hiring process only increased the degree of difficulty.

So instead of promoting La Russa’s arrival all winter, as the Chicago Cubs did when they hired Joe Maddon to take over their rebuild seven years ago, the Sox kept La Russa out of the media spotlight.

Out of sight, out of mind.

Better to focus on new closer Liam Hendriks and the return of Adam Eaton than remind fans of a controversial decision by Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf to bring back an old friend he allowed to be fired 35 years ago.

Sox fans had a field day with La Russa after ESPN reported the news of his February 2020 arrest. The hashtag #StepDownTony was ubiquitous on Twitter.

During his teleconference with Chicago media Wednesday — his first with the entire media corps since his hiring — I asked La Russa if he felt fortunate the Sox stuck with him and if he ever considered resigning.

“Do I feel fortunate? Yes,” he replied. “I felt fortunate when I was offered the job. It’s rare that you get a chance to manage a club that has this winning potential. Before I took the job, I made them aware of the situation. So I was fortunate they stood by me. The fact that I’m still the manager is further (evidence of the) gratitude that I feel.

“But once the publicity was there. I had already been beating myself up about a mistake without anybody knowing it. Once it became public, especially so soon after getting the job, when you understand the negative effect potentially on the fans, my family, friends, it was torture. And I don’t enjoy torture.

“I try to live without regrets. We make mistakes. But I also live with acknowledging it. So if they decided, once they knew, and wanted to keep me, then I haven’t had the first thought that I should back off.”

A story in USA Today on Wednesday revealed that La Russa told Reinsdorf of his DUI during the interview process but Reinsdorf did not inform executive vice president Ken Williams or general manager Rick Hahn.

La Russa said he didn’t read the article but was “sure Jerry must’ve told Rick and Kenny” about the arrest.

“I let (Reinsdorf) know, and he and they decided to stay with me,” he said.

When asked about the USA Today story in an earlier teleconference, Hahn said he didn’t care to discuss it on a day “when there’s optimism and excitement and we’re back together, same place for the first time in a while, and we have World Series aspirations.”

“I’m looking forward to the future,” he said. “I’m not trying to rehash the past process.”

Almost four months have passed since La Russa’s controversial hiring, and he has said he’s sorry and embarrassed about the arrest and will try to earn the trust of Sox fans. Hahn believes fans will forgive him and move on, knowing the character and drive of La Russa to try to make their team a champion.

“I would think so,” Hahn said. “I’m fortunate in that I’ve spent the last several months working with the guy. I’ve been able to see the focus, the attention to detail, the intellect and the things that are really going to serve us well over the course of the summer.

“I think over the course of camp and certainly once the season gets going, and ideally we are playing the way we expect, I think fans will see the benefit of having him at the helm and in the dugout.”

Hahn said he isn’t the “perfect guy to ask” about the feelings of Sox fans. But he has his finger on the pulse of Sox Twitter, so what has he heard?

Hahn begged off the question, saying he has been “in a bubble.”

But unless there’s no internet in his bubble, it’s impossible to ignore.

“I do think that over the course of time, being exposed to him and this team is going to lead Sox fans to warm up to him if they haven’t already,” he said. “In the end, look, whether it’s Tony, me, Kenny, Tim Anderson, Liam Hendriks, whomever, in the end it’s about winning a ring. Fans are going to accept and celebrate this team if we are able to win a ring.”

That’s the bottom line. Cubs fans accepted Aroldis Chapman in 2016 because he helped the team win a ring. If the Sox win, La Russa will be accepted by the masses.

All they can ask for is transparency, and La Russa knows that. He admitted Wednesday his age always will be a talking point.

“There is some uniqueness because I’ve been away, and there are some legitimate questions about what I have to offer at my age and not being current,” he said. “I embrace the challenge, mostly because I love the job and I’m excited about the potential of this team.”

The only real misstep during his opening news conference was an awkward response to a softball question about handling COVID-19 protocols. La Russa called it a “nuisance,” a word he immediately knew was the wrong one but repeated anyway.

“It’s certainly a lot more serious healthwise than people’s livelihood, but trying to write a program and trying to conduct a workout, it’s a little bit of a nuisance,” he said. “But it’s a happy nuisance because we’re all so happy to be able to get the camp started on time and work out.”

The new adventures of old Tony are off and running.

It’s going to be an interesting ride.