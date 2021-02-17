Mets outfielder and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow retires from baseball

During spring training in 2020, when asked about his goal of making it to the majors, Tim Tebow responded with this:

“It’d be a lie if I said that wouldn’t be super cool. Of course that would be special. But I wouldn’t say it would be a success or failure if that did or didn’t happen.”

Tebow referred to part of his life as "seasons." In that moment, he said, baseball was an important part of his life.

It's time for a new season.

Tebow, the former Heisman Trophy winner, announced Wednesday night that he is retiring from baseball. The outfielder made it to Triple-A, but never the majors.

“It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he’s been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets,” Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. “By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments.”

Over three professional seasons, Tebow hit .223 with 48 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 107 RBIs. He also scored 107 runs in 287 games.

Tebow, known for being a star quarterback for Urban Meyer at Florida, might be best known in baseball for hitting home runs in his first at-bats at different levels.

He did it in the Mets' instructional league soon after he signed in September 2016. He did it again in his first professional at-bat with Low-A Columbia. Then he began the 2018 season in Double-A with a home run.

Tebow, now 33, made the Eastern League All-Star team in 2018. He played in Triple-A in 2019. Because there was no minor league season in 2020, he did not see any organized action last year.

On the aforementioned day in Port St. Lucie when he spoke to reporters, Tebow also said: “I feel like one of the biggest tragedies in life is when you look back and you were successful at something that really doesn’t matter. And I don’t want to do that. I want to go after things that really matter.”

Now that baseball is over, the possibilities for his future are endless.