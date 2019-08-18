Tigers PA announcer staring down cancer with unshakable faith: ‘I will be here Opening Day’

What do you say to a person who has just been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer?

On Wednesday afternoon, after Jay Allen told the remaining fans filing out of Comerica Park to travel safe and come back soon, I told him I was sorry for waiting until now to introduce myself.

Mostly, I was sorry he has to deal with this.

Allen, a couple weeks shy of his 60th birthday and just five months into a dream job as the Tigers' public address announcer at Comerica Park, has Stage 4 bile duct cancer. The disease, his doctors say, has already spread to other organs in his body. One doctor said the life expectancy is 12-to-18 months. Another said 18 months was extremely optimistic.

He received the news on Tuesday afternoon, nearly two weeks after his physician called him and said, "Jay, I just want to let you know this is not the news I want to give you, but all indications are, it's cancer."

And when Allen walked into his doctor's office three days ago, he was expecting something. Maybe not this exactly, because who could? But something.

"I had told the Lord many times," Allen says. "I think of, the only time. ...

"Can I speak freely with you?

"This is the only time you see God really move, is when he has to. He's always moving, but when you got your back against. ... When you're in the lions' den, he shuts the lions' den. ... So I always said to the Lord, 'If there's ever a time where I could go through something or do something, so that people know who you really are, I'm willing to do that for you."

Jay Allen didn't always want to be the Tigers' public address announcer.

He wanted to be a minister.

One of his brothers is a minister and the other is an Anglican priest and, "I wasn't going to let anything stop me from giving God the glory in my life," he said.

"So as I start to look back at kind of where things are, I can really see how he's using this for his glory because I have talked more freely with God about people than I have in the last couple weeks."

Faith is the focus of Allen's message, for it is now the only thing he relies on.

It was his wife, Lisa, who steered him in a different direction than the ministry, insisting he would reach more people on a different path. As a side job to working as a car salesman, Allen worked as the public-address announcer for local minor league, semi-professional and high school baseball teams.

"And she's right," he says. "I had dreams of talking to 50, 60, 70 thousand people at a time. I'm not scared if I talked to one person or 80,000, and this is the story that God is going to let me tell when it's all said and done."

Allen's story to the Tigers begins last October, from the Fox Ford car lot, when he called Stan Fracker, the team's director of broadcasting, with a question:

Would they consider hiring someone who commuted from west Michigan?

Fracker said they would, but logistically, a local candidate would be preferable. He told Allen to send him a tape.

But Allen had no tapes. His experience was live, and he never had any reason to record it.

"Pull up a lineup," Fracker told him, "And say it into the phone."

A voice memo later, Allen had submitted his informal application.

"As soon as I heard the recording," Fracker said. "I knew he had the voice we were looking for."

Allen came to Comerica Park for an interview in December, and against his family's wishes kept calling Fracker every few weeks.

"I don't know what else to do," he'd tell them. "I want the job. I want him to know I want the job."

In his final follow-up call, on a Tuesday, Fracker told him he had no new information. On Thursday, with Allen standing in that same lot, Fracker called and offered him the job.

"I just allowed it to soak in," he said. "Like, 'Oh, my God.' "

Imagine, nearly five months after that moment, being told that you could die soon.

There are only so many questions to ask, the first being, "Why me?"

"Because there's so many other people out there that have suffered so many other things," Allen says. "A 20-year-old girl gets breast cancer, a 35-year-old father gets killed in a car accident. I can't compete against that. I can't say, well, 'I'm more important than that.' I thank the Lord that he's given me 60 years to this point."

Approaching his routine physical in October, Allen's wife suggested he go a little earlier because he didn't quite look 100 percent. Allen was getting tired more quickly, he said, but chalked it up to growing old.

When he went in, his liver enzymes were higher. They did an ultrasound, noticed tumors and ordered a CT scan.

"In the next couple weeks?" Allen asked.

"No," the doctor said. "Tomorrow."

The ultrasound showed some spots on his liver and lungs and expanded lymph nodes. A biopsy showed a small blood clot. Even after the CT scan, they didn't know the origin of the cancer, but they were pretty sure it was cancer.

Bile duct cancer can be hard to detect, oftentimes only when it spreads to other organs, at which point it is sometimes too late.

Talking for nearly a half-hour on Thursday, proudly wearing a lanyard with his Tigers ID, an employee since 2019, Allen only cracks once.

"All I really said to the Lord is, you can do whatever you want with me, but please, just don't take me home," he says. "I love my wife, I have three wonderful kids who are in their mid-20s and two daughters that have not been married yet.

"I want to walk them down the aisle, so there's lots of reasons for me to want to live. I want to be in eternity and I want to be with them forever and I want to hug Jesus like he's never been hugged before. But I'm just not ready yet.

"And so I'm praying that he does what he does best, which is miracles, and whenever that happens, it's fine, and if it doesn't, I won't love him any less. I'll understand, I know where I'm going, but I just. ..."

This all happened so fast.

"In two months time," he says, "Your life is completely altered, completely changed, and you don't know what the future is."

Given the circumstances, he professes to be as calm as he sounds.

"I've had this calmness about me," he says. "There's no panic, there's no worry – my wife does enough of that – it's just a very surreal place for me right here."

But from where Allen sits on a nightly basis, inside a gadgety press box located two steps below a big office lined with plasma televisions orchestrating the team's in-game video presentation, he looks at his misfortune as a major opportunity.

Is he scared?

"No, no, no," Allen says. "Calm as can be. And I just gotta believe it's God's grace, because it makes no sense, you know? But that's the story I want to get out. You don't have to live with fear."

Around the corner from Allen's working quarters, there is a dry erase board with season and daily standings of the 30-plus people who are part of these behind-the-scenes operations.

Each game, they come up with an over/under for a particular stat. On Wednesday, it was Tigers extra-base hits plus opponents' left on base. Underneath, there is a piece of white paper posted with this message: "I didn't think I was strong enough to fight the battle."

"I'm not," Allen says. "But my Father is. I'll be as strong as I need to be. He's going to take care of the details. And yes, I'm fighting to my last breath. My dad always told me, 'As long as there's a breath, there's hope,' so yeah, I am. ... I'm in. ...

"I will be here Opening Day 2020 and I'll tell you what, when we pink out this park, I won't be able to hold back the tears – I don't even know if I'll be able to announce – but I'm going to be one of those people standing in a pink T-shirt, that I'm a survivor."