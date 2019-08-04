Jabari Parker says he’s ‘grateful’ for his disappointing stint with the Bulls: ‘I’ve now been every player – from the first to last guy on the team’

Jabari Parker's difficult homecoming with the Bulls didn't change his feelings for the sport or the city.

So there Parker was Friday morning, hopping from station to station to check on the 243 kids who were spread out at Quest Multisport on the West Side and soaking up the myriad lessons available at Family Jabari Parker camp.

The camp is so named because family comes first for Parker, who signed a two-year, $13 million deal with the Hawks after splitting the 2018-19 season between the Bulls and Wizards.

There's father Sonny, the former NBA player, roaming around at the fifth annual camp. There's mother Lola and brother Christian and even cousin Tony Moeaki, whose 48-game NFL career included a training camp stint with the Bears.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

All of the coaches are acquaintances of Parker's from his celebrated days at Simeon or from the AAU scene, and they watch intently to meet Parker's standards for goodie-bag handouts or prizes to campers who excel in categories such as sportsmanship, teamwork and leadership.

"We focus on all aspects because some of those qualities beyond talent are things we try to enjoy and celebrate," Parker said. "This camp brings me joy and happiness to see where I've come from to where I am now. It's time to pay it forward.

"Guys before me always had a free camp. My responsibility, since I've been blessed, is to do the same. And hopefully, 20 years from now, I can get the same product. We do this together. That's why I call it the family camp."

Before winning four state championships and back-to-back Mr. Basketball awards at Simeon, Parker attended camps where Chicago players he looked up to – such as Corey Maggette, Bobby Simmons and Antoine Walker – worked as instructors.

"But the one that stands out for me is the Juwan Howard camp," Parker said. "That's why I loved every second of his Michigan hire. I know he really, truly loves the kids. He doesn't need to coach. But his enjoyment for it and his energy toward it helps everyone around him.

"Chicago basketball is a brotherhood. That's why we need to come back. It'll be a great summer for kids to have these memories. And I teach them most importantly to have fun. Do everything with hard work and emphasis. But if you're not having fun, all that goes out the window."

Parker's disappointing Bulls stint has been well-documented. After signing a two-year, $40 million deal, he fell out of the rotation completely when Jim Boylen took over for the fired Fred Hoiberg.

Traded to the Wizards with Bobby Portis in February, Parker averaged 14.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26.9 minutes over 64 games between the Bulls and Wizards.

Only 24, the former No. 2 pick by the Bucks is entering his sixth season. Having rehabilitated from two torn ACLs, he appreciated Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce recruiting him for a rebuild on the rise.

With exciting young pieces Trae Young, John Collins and Kevin Huerter already in place, Parker joins fellow newcomers Evan Turner, Chandler Parsons and draft-day acquisitions De'Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and Bruno Fernando.

"It's never promised that things are going to go well, but just from the energy that I'm feeling, it's a good situation for me," Parker said. "Trae Young is someone who can not only score but distribute. John Collins is a very, very good player.

"I know the expectations. I can fulfill my role accordingly. I'm young, but they're younger. One thing I take pride in is I've now been every player – from the first to last guy on the team. And I'm grateful for those experiences."

Parker said he is pulling for his ex-teammates on the Bulls – and also a new Bull. Parker played for the Wizards with Tomas Satoransky, whom the Bulls acquired in a sign-and-trade this offseason.

"He's very underrated," Parker said. "He has size and athleticism. He's only 27. He has a great basketball IQ. He's a double-double machine. He can get to most any spot on the floor. He's aggressive.

"And he can jump. People don't understand how high he can get."