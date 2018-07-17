Benjamin Hochman: Will changes rejuvenate a Cardinals team that says it wants to win?

It's not as if the Cardinals have a purposeful playlist of metaphorical songs, played in the clubhouse to subliminally spread messages; it's just a cool song, so they played it after the fun win.
But on this day, at this time, it sure seemed like an anthem of rejuvenation.
"I got a really big team," the hip-hop artist Drake rapped on a track in the Cardinals clubhouse. "They need some really big rings."
The Cardinals appeared refreshed after the Mike Matheny firing. Yes, the players were honest – they felt bad that their poor play led to a man's vocational demise. Many thanked him for his efforts. But it almost felt like a new era was beginning. There is a new leader, interim manager Mike Shildt, paraded around the clubhouse in a laundry bin after his first win.
There are reinforcements coming to teach the hitters how to actually hit well. They nabbed a home win on a peachy Sunday. They're now on break, relaxing. And then? Five games at Wrigley to prove that they are who they thought they were.
"Even though Mike lost his job, this has a lot to do about us ..." second baseman Kolten Wong said. "We came together (Sunday), collectively as a group, to make sure that we kept everything on us. We weren't going to blame anybody. If we mess up, you take it like a man. That's something I hope we carry on for a while – and a lot these young guys start realizing – because that's what's going to make us win. ... That's something I wish we could've started earlier."
This new flock of accountable Cardinals sure sounds appealing, especially to a fan base that deserves it.
So often around town you hear the same sentiment: Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. is content with any result, as long as the result at the turnstile is three million or more paying customers. And that they'll only make big changes if the fans don't show up. Well, the chairman and the Cardinals flipped the sentiment this weekend. He explained he owes it to the fans who do show up – the 44,000 in the sweltering sun on Sunday or waiting out the storms on Saturday.
"That's how much they care," he said. "That's how much we care."
Winning is the goal – describing its emotional effect, the eloquent fictitious pitcher Nuke LaLoosh even said "it's, like, better than losing." And to Mike Matheny's credit, he never had a losing season. But if we're going to use a cinematic sportsman to capture what winning means in St. Louis – and to St. Louis – it shouldn't be LaLoosh, but rather movie racing's Ricky Bobby, who unabashedly declared: "If you ain't first, you're last."
In St. Louis, you're either a playoff team or a losing team, even with a winning record.
"In some places, winning is just a winning record," DeWitt said Sunday, after firing the manager Matheny. "Or even .500 is acceptable. Players have a nice season, go home, get back to their families and so forth. But not in this city, not with this franchise, not with this history. And not with our great fans."
Look. I'm not saying that firing Matheny means this team will win some big rings. But I'm saying that they sure didn't look like they could with him. Something had to be done. DeWitt saw how Cincinnati played after the Reds fired their skipper. That team went from 3-20 to playing .500 ball. So, who knows, maybe a team playing .500 ball will suddenly play winning baseball for a couple months? It's almost like there's been this weight lifted off some of these players, off this clubhouse.
"As we all look at this team and watch it on a day-in, day-out basis, there are times that you're scratching your head," said John Mozeliak, the Cards' president of baseball operations. "For us, now is a chance to change how we look at this. We are optimistic, we do feel like this team has a chance to win. ... That's the reason we're doing it now and now waiting. We want to try to find a way to salvage this season. We think there's a chance to do that. ...
"I will say that some of the difficulty is that some of the players we brought in have regressed. If you played up to just expectations, what would our record be? It's a hypothetical question, because we don't know the answer. But getting back to what those expectations might be is very important."
Is it too late? No, it's not too late, not with 11 more games against the Cubs and six against the Brewers. Not with the second wild card. Not with the trade deadline.
But so many things have to change immediately. This club leads the league in errors. This club doesn't slug well. This club has an unpredictable bullpen. This club has a cleanup hitter who singles like a leadoff hitter.
The self-accountability will be just as important as anything Shildt implements.
Shildt was asked about fun. It was hard for Matheny to have fun at the job. Can Shildt?
"I think everybody's got their own definition of fun, right?" the new manager said.
"Winning's fun," Mozeliak chimed in.
It's better than losing. And even with a winning record, they were losing with Matheny.
