U.S. Open notebook: Rory McIlroy eyes good start in first round at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO — Rory McIlroy lost his way at some point Wednesday while walking to the players’ lunch area at Torrey Pines.

“I think I passed it,” he said.

A right turn here, a left turn there and McIlroy reached his destination. He was pointed back in the right direction, anyway.

That’s kind of how McIlroy comes into the 2021 U.S. Open.

“I’m feeling good about where my game is,” McIlroy said. “The technical and mechanical parts of it are all there. It’s just a matter of going out in a U.S. Open setting and just trusting what I’ve been doing in practice, and then that gets more into the mental side of things and just being really clear and really committed in what you’re trying to do and being as free on the course as I am on the range.

“That’s the big challenge, but in terms of where everything’s heading, it’s definitely in the right direction.”

The 32-year-old Northern Irishman, who won the 2011 U.S. Open, is paired for the first two rounds with two other former Open winners in Dustin Johnson (2016) and Justin Rose (2013).

They are in an afternoon group, not going off the first tee until 1:36 p.m. Plenty of time to locate the lunch room, enjoy a good meal and still get in some last-minute practice before taking the tee.

At that point, the challenge will be getting through the first 18 holes without digging himself a hole.

McIlroy, who tied for 16th here in January at the Farmers Insurance Open, has had difficulty in the first round of majors in recent years.

Since 2015, he has played the second through fourth rounds in 62 under. The first round: 35 over.

In April, he opened with a 4-over 76 at the Masters, then missed the cut when he shot a 74 the next day.

McIlroy came into last month’s PGA Championship as the betting favorite, then opened with a 3-over 75 and was eight strokes off the lead.

“Probably just putting a little too much pressure on myself, playing too carefully, being a little tentative,” McIlroy said of his first-round struggles.

He had a different mindset a decade ago when he won at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md.

“Probably just a little less going on in my head, I guess, is the best way to describe it,” McIlroy said. “First time I laid my eyes on Congressional, I thought, you know, I could see myself shooting scores out here.

“It’s the same as here. You hit fairways, you hit greens, and you can shoot good scores. It’s just a matter of getting into a little more of a positive mindset going into the tournament.”

Book ban?

McIlroy, who is chairman of the Player Advisory Council, said he favors getting rid of the green-reading books that have become popular in recent years among the players.

“For the greater good of the game, I’d like to see them be outlawed and for them not to be used anymore,” McIlroy said.

Greens books provide greatly-detailed illustrations of the direction and degree of slope from anywhere on the green.

They can be purchased for under $200, less than the cost of a new putter.

There are those players, McIlroy among them, who believe greens books eliminate one of the game’s critical elements — the ability to read greens.

“It’s not that it’s an advantage really,” McIlroy said, “it’s just taking away a skill that takes time and practice to be mastered.

“I think reading greens is a real skill that some people are better at than others, and it just nullifies that. ... Honestly, I think it’s made everyone lazier.”

According to Golfweek, the PGA Tour is expected to ban the books before next season.

Voice of experience

Defending U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau won’t be able to bomb his way to victory at Torrey Pines the way he did last year at Winged Foot.

Big hitters like Johnson, Brooks Koepka and others also will need to do more than grip it and rip it.

So says broadcaster Dennis Paulson, the San Diego State alum and former PGA Tour member who has been playing the course for more than 40 years and knows it as well or better than anyone.

“I don’t think it’s a bomber’s paradise,” said Paulson, broadcasting throughout the week for SiriusXM Radio. “I don’t think Bryson is going to do well playing the way he did at Winged Foot.

“The reason he played so well at Winged Foot, let’s be honest, no one could hit a fairway there. And since he was the closest to the green and so much stronger and good out of the rough, he had a huge advantage.

“He’s not going to have a huge advantage playing out of the rough here if he’s 40 yards ahead of a guy like Kevin Kisner playing from the fairway.”

Added Paulson: “It’s going to be about putting the ball in the right spot and getting the ball up and down when you miss the greens. ...

“The guys who don’t hit it very far already understand how they have to play the golf course. They’re going to play for pars, try to beat up the par 5s and not make mistakes. Par is going to be a pretty good score.”

Win-win

Winning the U.S. Open has its advantages. Such as:

— A U.S. Open exemption for the next 10 years.

— An invitation to the next five Masters, British Open and PGA championships.

— Exempt status on the PGA Tour for five years.

Oh, and a check for $2.25 million (total purse is $12.5 million).

History 121

Some U.S. Open history, courtesy of the USGA:

— Although it was first played in 1895, this is the 121st U.S. Open Championship. It was interrupted twice, in 1917-18 during World War I and 1942-45 during World War II.

— The youngest winner of the U.S. Open is 19-year-old John McDermott, who won in 1911. McDermott is one of nine players age 21 or younger who have won the U.S. Open.

The oldest winner is Hale Irwin, who was 45 and playing on a special exemption when he won his third U.S. Open title in 1990. Irwin also won in 1974 and 1979.

— There are four four-time winners: Willie Anderson (1901, 1903, 1904, 1905), amateur Bobby Jones (1923, 1926, 1929, 1930), Ben Hogan (1948, 1950, 1951, 1953), and Jack Nicklaus (1962, 1967, 1972, 1980).

— Six players have won the Masters and U.S. Open titles in the same year: Craig Wood (1941), Hogan (1951, 1953), Arnold Palmer (1960), Nicklaus (1972), Tiger Woods (2002) and Jordan Spieth (2015).