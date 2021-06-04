College days prepared Scheffler and Ortiz for marathon day at Memorial

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Scottie Scheffler and Carlos Ortiz both leaned on their experience from college golf to prepare them to play 30-plus holes Friday at the Memorial Tournament.

Scheffler played from 2014-18 at the University of Texas. Ortiz played from 2009-13 at the University of North Texas.

Because weather conditions forced the suspension of play Thursday night, Scheffler and Ortiz were up before 5 a.m. on Friday to finish their first rounds and then play the second round. Altogether, Ortiz played 31 holes and Scheffler played 30.

“We did this a lot in college,” Scheffler said. “We played a lot of 36-hole days, so I always had, or I felt like I always had success on those days. And so for me I was almost a little bit excited to be able to play that many holes in one day.”

Scheffler finished his first round with a 5-under 67 and shot a 71 in the second round to finish at 6-under through two rounds.

“I think just staying focused the whole time (was the hardest part),” Scheffler said. “These days get kind of long and if you kind of take a little mental break on this golf course it’s going to punish you really quick. So you got to stay on the whole time and there’s no shots that you can really take lightly.”

Ortiz birdied six holes and recorded just two bogeys over his second round to shoot a 4-under 68 and finish the first two rounds at 5-under — and was ready for a nap after finishing.

“I’m so tired,” Ortiz said. “It’s a long day. I’m used to playing from college 36 holes, but I don’t know, somehow it just, with this rough and being a tougher golf course, it just makes it (an) even longer day than normal. … It’s been a long day. I’m ready to take a nap.”

Jordan Spieth plays eat and run

With only 30 minutes of respite between his two rounds, Jordan Spieth gobbled some lunch and hit a quick 15 golf balls at the range.

"I tried to quickly kind of memorize what I did on 18 there to finish the first round," he said, referencing his 8-foot birdie putt.

Mission accomplished. After struggling to a 76 over his first 18 holes he rallied for a 67 in the second round.

Spieth is beginning to find his game again — he won the Texas Open in April for his first victory since 2017 — but every round remains a work in progress.

"I know what I need to do. It's just a hard, quick fix. So I kind of took a step backwards and I'm trying to kind of re-advance forwards, and it's tough around this place." he said. "So it's nice to be able to have two more competitive rounds to try and do what I did this afternoon and then a week off will be necessary to try and regroup and get things back on track."

Adam Scott swings the blade for eagle

Australian Adam Scott, appearing in his 13th Memorial, found that playing a re-designed Muirfield Village something akin to solving a jigsaw puzzle. Every piece of the property looks the same, but tiny differences abound.

"Especially the new greens, just trying to get a feel for some of the slopes, they're a little bit more subtle, those putts that you are used to seeing really run away from you," said Scott, who shot 2-under 70. "We're all trying to re-learn the greens a little bit, so any of those long ones that goes in is a real bonus."

Scott, who in July finished runner-up to Memorial winner Jon Rahm, got one of those bonuses at the par-5 15th hole, where he buried a eagle putt of 36 feet, eight inches.

"That was kind of fun there to make an eagle there and get me on the right track," he said. "I'm pleased that I kept that momentum going and got it in the house under par."