Sudden surge at Augusta: Hideki Matsuyama charges to the Masters lead with bogey-free 65

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Hideki Matsuyama first experienced the Masters Tournament as a 19-year-old amateur in 2011, thanks to an invitation extended to the winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur.

The stocky kid with the slow backswing made the cut at the Augusta National Golf Club and was the low amateur, finishing tied for 27th at 1-under-par 287.

That began a love affair with the tournament and the course. He has missed only one cut in 10 starts and has five top-20 finishes, two among the top 10.

All that’s left is to win one and the current Japanese standard-bearer in professional golf and a five-time PGA Tour winner took a huge step towards that quest on Saturday when he charged from three shots off the lead at the start of the day to fire a stylish bogey-free 65 and take a four-shot lead at 11-under-par 205.

Matsuyama, ranked 25th in the world and a winner of two World Golf Championships, has the only round without a bogey at Augusta National so far this week.

“I wouldn’t have believed it,” he said through an interpreter. “But I did play well today. My game plan was carried out and hopefully tomorrow I can continue good form.”

Xander Schauffele (68), who played with Matsuyama and matched eagles with him at the par-5 15th hole, Marc Leishman (70) and the final twosome of the day, Justin Rose (72) and Will Zalatoris (71) are tied at 7-under.

Rose was the 18- and 36-hole leader and birdied his first two holes. However, he followed that with bogeys at Nos. 4 and 5.

Corey Conners (68), who made a hole-in-one at No. 6 is 6-under and Jordan Spieth (72) is 5-under.

Matsuyama will begin Sunday’s final round with the weight of a golf-loving nation, indeed, an entire continent on his shoulders: a native of Japan has never won a men’s professional major championship, with legends such as World Golf Hall of Fame member Isao Aoki and the Ozaki brothers trying and falling short.

In addition, an Asian has never won the Masters. Matsuyama came the closest in recent years by finishing second to Brooks Koepka in the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, four shots back.

“I have a lot of great memories watching the Masters,” Matsuyama said. “I always dreamed that someday I could play here.”

When asked why he’s played the course so well from his first trip, here merely said, “I’m not sure.”

Matsuyama began the day with six pars in a row but was the only player among the leaders who managed to avoid a bogey at either the fourth or fifth holes.

He birdied No. 7 on a 5-foot putt, then crafted another one at No. 11, punching the ball from the right side under tree branches and running the ball onto the green to within 20 feet, making the putt from there.

Matsuyama added a 10-foot putt for birdie at No. 12, bounced back from a disappointing three-putt par at the 13th, then took the lead at No. 15 with a sparkling approach shot from 205 yards out to within 6 feet, setting up an easy eagle putt.

Just before that, Schauffele eagled the hole on a 61-foot putt.

Matsuyama added a 10-foot birdie at No. 17 and then escaped with a par at No. 18 after blowing his second shot from the fairway bunker 20 yards over the green. He bumped a chip to within 3 feet and made the putt.

The third round was delayed for one hour and 17 minutes by a fast-moving storm front that cooled the muggy air, put some rain on the crusty greens and calmed the capricious wind.

It gave the players more opportunities to attack the hole placements, which they did with enthusiasm. However, a number of them left opportunities wasted when they couldn’t figure out the green speeds — which slowed considerably.

"Just softer, softer and slower," Schauffele said. "The tricky part was probably hitting your putts hard enough. It was a challenge in a different way."

"The wind kind of died down right when we first got back out there," Conners said. "The ball wasn't quite traveling as far. The greens softened up a little bit, the fairways were still rolling."

Matsuyama made the most of the softer course and was 6 under after he returned. Before that, he passed the time during the delay sitting in his courtesy car, playing games on his cell phone.

“Nothing special,” he said about waiting out the delay.

But he sure was special when he returned, especially since his first shot was the approach under the tree limbs at No. 11.

The delay was the first because of dangerous weather since the third round in 2008. Last year’s first round was delayed by heavy rain that didn’t involve lightning.

The round was halted at 3:58 p.m with Rose at 7 under and holding a one-shot lead over Zalatoris through six holes. Four players were tied at 5 under, Conners (through 12 holes), Matsuyama (10), Justin Thomas (eight) and Leishman (seven).

In addition, Spieth had just birdied the eighth hole on one of his patented escape acts, to get to 4 under. He sprayed his second into the trees on the left of the green but he punched out, with the ball going past the hole, but catching the downslope and coming back to within 3 feet of the cup.

Spieth wasted little time in performing more magic when the players returned at 5:15 p.m. After parring the ninth, he missed the green short at No. 10, but then chipped in for birdie to the front hole placement.

Spieth didn’t follow up on that and played the rest of his round even.