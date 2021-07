Wichita State Shockers ‘It’s Conner every time’: Frankamp’s triple sends AfterShocks to Dayton, TBT quarterfinals July 21, 2021 05:29 AM

Watch the press conference video for the AfterShocks' following their 69-65 win over Team Challenge ALS, thanks to a game-winning three by Wichita State graduate Conner Frankamp.