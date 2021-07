Wichita State Shockers Watch Conner Frankamp take over TBT game to lead AfterShocks to win over Blue Crew July 19, 2021 03:55 AM

Wichita State graduate Conner Frankamp scored a team-high 24 points to lead the AfterShocks to a thrilling 76-73 win in the TBT over the Omaha Blue Crew.