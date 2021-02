Wichita State Shockers Watch Wichita State highlights from Shockers’ 75-67 win over Tulane on Wednesday February 04, 2021 04:00 AM

The Wichita State University Shockers defeated the Tulane Green Wave, 75-67, in a basketball game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. WSU improved to 10-4 this season and picked up an AAC win.