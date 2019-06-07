Raptors’ Fred VanVleet jokes that newborn son ‘gets no credit’ for his turnaround

Fred VanVleet on first public return to Wichita: ‘The love, it can never waver’ Toronto Raptors guard and former Wichita State standout Fred VanVleet made his first public return to Wichita over the weekend. Why Shocker fans still love VanVleet. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Toronto Raptors guard and former Wichita State standout Fred VanVleet made his first public return to Wichita over the weekend. Why Shocker fans still love VanVleet.

Former Wichita State star Fred VanVleet has been on a roll for the Raptors over their last six playoff games.

VanVleet has scored in double digits in each of those contests and is averaging 15.2 points per game. That stretch has included the final three games of the Eastern Conference finals and the first three NBA Finals games against Golden State.

The start of the hot streak coincided with the birth of his son, Fred Jr., on May 20. VanVleet at first credited his son for his improved play, and he was asked this week by reporters at the NBA Finals about being a father.

“Becoming a parent has been the greatest thing that’s happened to me in my 25 years,” VanVleet said. “To have two under 2 has been an experience, to say the least. It just gives you perspective on life. I think that I’ve had a great perspective regardless before kids, but to have two young ones that kind of wash away everything else that’s going on, when I come home, they don’t care about what happened, 0 for 7 or we lost or 25 points.

“My daughter doesn’t care, she’s crying. She wants to cry and especially the newborn doesn’t give a damn about anything other eating and sleeping and pooping.”

A reporter laughed and asked if VanVleet was done giving his boy props for the turnaround.

“No, he gets no credit. I wish I could go back in time and not tell anyone that I had a kid,” VanVleet joked. “So that I could get all the glory for turning around my performance. No, it’s been great.”

It was a funny exchange: