WSU’s 2011 NIT championship players tell current Shockers ‘don’t be satisfied’

Before the Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker era, before the Final Four run or the 35-0 start, there was the 2011 National Invitational Tournament championship team.

That 2010-11 Wichita State basketball team, a 29-8 squad with seniors in J.T. Durley, Graham Hatch, Aaron Ellis and Gabe Blair, is often overlooked because of the success that followed them in the program.

But Shockers coach Gregg Marshall constantly refers to that team as the “impetus” to the program’s seven straight NCAA Tournaments that followed.

Eight years later, Marshall and the Shockers are back in New York City for the NIT semifinals, this time against Lipscomb at 6 p.m. Central time Tuesday. And once again, Marshall is hoping a NIT run can spur on future success.

These past two weeks watching WSU reel off three straight road wins (and becoming the first NIT team to knock off the top three seeds along the way) has brought back fond memories for those 2011 Shockers.

“I think back to how much we sacrificed for each other,” Durley told The Eagle in a phone interview. “You have to show leadership and character when things don’t go the way you want them to go. That’s when us seniors pulled the team together and basically said we were going to end on a win.”

Remember, this was before Marshall had ever won anything at WSU. That 2011 team were pioneers, becoming the first team to break through and experience postseason success in March.

Demetric Williams was a sophomore on that 2011 title team and he remembers how much that feeling stuck with the underclassmen who returned. He doesn’t think it’s a coincidence the next season the Shockers won the Missouri Valley Conference and received a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“Ending on a win like that propelled us into the next year,” Williams told The Eagle in a phone interview. “It gave us an idea of how hard we needed to work. A lot of people don’t understand the dedication, the sacrifice, the work it takes to become a winner. It doesn’t start when the season starts. It starts in the offseason. Every day counts and that’s the biggest thing I think we learned from that run.”

That’s why regardless of how the Shockers end up finishing this week, Williams thinks the journey here will be beneficial to the team’s future.

Playing and practicing under Marshall for an additional three weeks is invaluable. WSU essentially entered this season with no underclassmen owning Division I experience; now nine players could return for the Shockers next season with a taste of postseason winning.

Williams thinks this year’s success could have the same affect on these Shockers.

“I believe that summer right after I didn’t even go home, I was so motivated,” Williams said. “I pretty much stayed in the gym and worked out and did weight training. I didn’t take a day off in the offseason and I think my teammates did the same thing. That ended up just fueling the fire and our brotherhood got even stronger because of it.”

Another benefit the Shockers will be able to take with them from the NIT experience has been winning on the road.

Durley remembers how much a 79-76 overtime win at Virginia Tech meant to his 2011 team. There’s a special bond that is created on a team that can stay together and win in a raucous environment. He can only imagine the bonds formed by these Shockers after wins at Furman, Clemson and Indiana.

“There’s just a different kind of satisfaction of going into somebody else’s house and walking away with a victory,” Durley said. “Those are bonds you can’t create doing anything else. This year’s team knows what it takes to win in a tough environment. They went and beat Indiana at their historic place. So they know what that feeling is like. That togetherness is unbreakable.”

It’s difficult to compare the 2011 team to this year’s Shockers. Not only was the state of the program so much different, but so was the team make-up. That 2011 team was full of veteran players, while the 2019 Shockers are full of first-year players.

But one unmistakable connection the two share, at least in Durley’s eyes when he watches WSU play on television, is the confidence built from winning.

Both teams had their low points, but both found ways to persevere. And when the postseason arrived, the Shockers were able to summon their best basketball. That’s what Durley is seeing right now.

“When we got on our good run, we were playing great as a team and trusting each other,” Durley said. “That’s what I see now. I think more than anything else, winning trumps all. Once you learn how to win, then everything else falls into place.”

Williams remembers the distractions leading up to the actual games in New York City. Staying in Times Square, playing at Madison Square Garden, receiving a police escort to the arena. It’s too much for 19-, 20- and 21-year-old kids to block out.

So instead of trying to ignore the elevated stage, Williams remembers the Shockers using all of the hoopla surrounding them to elevate their play. They thrashed Washington State by 31, then pulled away to win by nine over Alabama in the championship game.

“A lot of these kids might never step on a NBA court again, so there’s a lot of excitement right there,” Williams said. “I think if you handle it the right way, you can actually use that hype to win a championship and cut down nets. The distractions are going to be there, but I don’t think they are a bad thing. Kids should be able to enjoy the moment, soak it all in and control what you can control and that’s how hard you play.”

As for any last-minute advice, Williams recalled what was said to the Shockers back in 2011 that ultimately motivated them to win a championship.

Eight years later, Williams thinks the message from Marshall should remain the same.

“The biggest thing for us was to not be satisfied,” Williams said. “It’s really easy in life to get satisfied once you accomplish something. But you can never become satisfied, you can never get complacent. Even if they win this week, don’t be satisfied. They can learn from this and I have no doubt coach Marshall will have them back in the NCAA tournament next year with big things in store.”